The USDA Cattle-On-Feed report Friday was supportive enough to drive the market higher early yesterday, but traders see the backup on feedlots as a longer-term bearish force, The Hightower Report said this morning.
A sharp break in the U.S. dollar is helping exports, but if U.S. China relations continue to worsen, lower prices may be ahead, The Hightower Report said this morning.
Joe Lardy of CHS Hedging also noted this morning that China plans to auction 10,000 MMT of frozen pork from state reserves on July 30.