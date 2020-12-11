Backup seen in hogs

The jump in weights in the past few weeks suggests that some hogs may be backed up in the country, according to The Hightower Report. It will be important to see active demand and the pipeline flowing in the weeks ahead to avoid weakness in pork prices. While the demand tone is sluggish, pork values are firm, as ham prices jumped from $85.45 on Monday to close at $91.62 yesterday.
Besides the oversold condition and talk that vaccines will help demand in the long run, it is
difficult to find news which is supportive to the cattle market, according to The Hightower Report.
CropWatch Weekly Update
