The short-term cash market news remains positive, but the trade focus is on the longer-term bearish set-up with China imports expected to decline in 2021, according to The Hightower Report.. The Foreign Agricultural Service is forecasting global pork production to increase 4.4% to 102.2 million tons in 2021.
Weekly beef export sales this morning were reported at 21,717 metric tons, 57% over last year’s number, Allendale reported. Year-to-date sales, at 819,185 tons, are now 4.8% over last year. Pork export sales numbers were 26,800 tons. That was 39% over last year.