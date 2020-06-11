USDA raised beef production for the year by 910 mln pounds or 3.5% from May’s estimate, while pork production was up 330 mln pounds. “Traders remain concerned that meat production in general will continue to push sharply higher and this will keep the cash market in a steep trend downward,” The Hightower Report said.
Average lean hog weights are trending down for the fourth week in a row, which means the backup of pork “could be less than what traders are currently anticipating,” The Hightower Report said.