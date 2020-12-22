 Skip to main content
Beef bounce surprises, but cattle still overbought

A bounce in beef prices this week “came as a surprise to the bears,” The Hightower Report said. However, the market is overbought and yesterday’s close a little lower “is a negative technical development” for the market, they said. “The market seems limited by slow demand, hefty supply and a stiff premium to the cash market.”

Traders are hopeful that China will remain a large importer of U.S. pork, The Hightower Report said. “With the recent sharp increases in China production, and increases in meat production from global producers, the longer-term trend may remain down.”

