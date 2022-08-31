Beef breaks losing streak, hogs ‘recovering’

People are also reading…
The Hightower Report continues to see the tightening supply of beef into the fourth quarter and into the first quarter of next year which should help support uptrends for December and February cattle, “but October cattle could struggle with short-term supply higher than a year ago and increasing concerns that the economy struggles over the near term.”
As pork exports remain uncertain, China’s sow herd was down by 5.3% year over year to 42.98 mln head at the end of July, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.