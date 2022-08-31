 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Beef breaks losing streak, hogs ‘recovering’

People are also reading…

The Hightower Report continues to see the tightening supply of beef into the fourth quarter and into the first quarter of next year which should help support uptrends for December and February cattle, “but October cattle could struggle with short-term supply higher than a year ago and increasing concerns that the economy struggles over the near term.”

As pork exports remain uncertain, China’s sow herd was down by 5.3% year over year to 42.98 mln head at the end of July, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Feeder cattle markets are largely watching the crop tour going on across the Midwest, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “It will be inte…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cash cattle market losing steam

The cash market has “stalled out” a bit in the cattle market, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “With cash trading where it’s at, I woul…

Lean hogs

The technical action in hogs “is bearish this week” after a sharp setback, The Hightower Report said. “However, the market is oversold based o…

Hogs bounce back Thursday

“October cattle closed lower on the session but well up from early sharp losses,” the Hightower Report said. “The early selling drove the mark…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News