Beef consumption strong, pork export demand weaker

The Hightower Report said this morning that it continue to believe consumer demand for beef could be surprisingly strong in the next six weeks, as the factors that drive consumption are extremely positive.
The beef market will likely anticipate more cash strength this week “with retail carcasses strong and estimated packer margins pushing the $600/head levels,” Total Farm Marketing said today.
A report that first quarter Chinese pork production was up 31.9% from year ago levels underscores the sharp recovery in their hog sector and the likelihood that their pork import needs will drop off, The Hightower Report said this morning.