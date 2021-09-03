Beef demand and hog exports down

Seasonally, carcass weights are starting to climb, and with cattle slaughter numbers on the rise, packers have plenty of beef supply in a window when demand usually starts to slow. At the same time, the cash market remains a disappointment, despite the strong packer margins, Total Farm Marketing said.
The cattle market acts like there is a more serious demand issue just ahead. “October cattle have taken out the previous day's low for seven sessions in a row and the market has now traded below the halfway mark of the June-August rally,” The Hightower Report said today.
Hog prices are consolidating near the top of the trading range, “and with some friendly news, could push higher,” Total Farm Marketing said today.
However, according to the USDA, monthly pork exports for July came in 8.4% down from last year and the lowest monthly total since 2019, The Hightower Report said today.