The spike in virus cases has traders nervous over short-term demand, and this has pushed
December cattle to trade discount to the cash market, according to The Hightower Report. While traders see very weak demand over the next six weeks, the beef market continues to rally and cash markets remain steady.
Federally inspected hog slaughter for the week through Thursday was estimated at 1.955 million head. That compares to 1.923 LW and 1.968 from the same week last year, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
Fear of a slowdown in demand during a seasonal period of very large production helped to spark aggressive selling yesterday, according to The Hightower Report. Seasonally large production into mid-December may help keep the downtrend in cash markets intact.
Cattle weights showed there was a 2-pound decline from the prior week for the average steer carcass, Allendale said. Now at 924 pounds, dressed steers are 7 pounds off the 931 peak. Heifer carcasses in this week fell 2 pounds to 846. Hog carcass weights increased 1 pound against the prior week to now 216 pounds. Year to year they were unchanged at 1.9% over last year.