Live cattle and lean hogs will resume normal trading limits of $3 per cwt and feeder cattle will resume normal trading limits of $4.50 per cwt today, said Michaela White, CHS Hedging.
The supply and demand fundamentals for cattle are still shifting more bearish, according to The Hightower Report. “Demand for beef could take a hit with less restaurant business, less travel and less demand for higher-priced beef cuts,” the report said.
The Hightower Report said pork could be a commodity market not impacted too much by the virus situation in China. If U.S. supply tapers off and Chinese demand remains strong, The Hightower Report says, “the market will be in a position to rally.”