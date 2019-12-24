A strong domestic economy and healthy export demand for beef will be likely to absorb the increased placements of cattle on feed the past two months, according to The Cattle Report. Reduced imports and increasing disposable income will fuel strong demand for beef.
Record quarterly pork production was outstripping disappearance. It also takes higher inventory levels to support the strong export pace, according Brugler Marketing.
Retail values have firmed in the last couple of sessions, which may be bringing some buying support as prices have tumbled off of November highs for carcass values, Stewart-Peterson said.