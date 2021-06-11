 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beef demand high, hogs heavier than seasonal trend

Beef demand high, hogs heavier than seasonal trend

“While traders sometimes expect weakening beef demand and increasing supply at this time of the year, feedlots seem fairly current with marketing's and demand appears to be stronger than normal this year as we recover from COVID-19,” The Hightower Report said.

The hog market stays fundamentally supported, as some prices have consolidated this week while in search of a top, Total Farm Marketing said.

Strong hog exports over the past few months have helped to support the uptrend in pork values, but looking forward, China import demand is likely to slide. In addition, domestically, the jump in weights could be warning of better supply ahead, The Hightower Report said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

While some contracts continue to make contract highs, yesterday’s move in October hogs “is a bearish technical development,” The Hightower Rep…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog markets “remain in a solid uptrend,” The Hightower Report said as there is no technical sign of a near-term peak.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

“The market remains in a solid uptrend and into new contract highs as the continued strong advance in pork values has helped support”, The Hig…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News