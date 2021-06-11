Beef demand high, hogs heavier than seasonal trend

“While traders sometimes expect weakening beef demand and increasing supply at this time of the year, feedlots seem fairly current with marketing's and demand appears to be stronger than normal this year as we recover from COVID-19,” The Hightower Report said.
The hog market stays fundamentally supported, as some prices have consolidated this week while in search of a top, Total Farm Marketing said.
Strong hog exports over the past few months have helped to support the uptrend in pork values, but looking forward, China import demand is likely to slide. In addition, domestically, the jump in weights could be warning of better supply ahead, The Hightower Report said.