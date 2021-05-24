 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beef demand high, hogs still going up

Beef demand high, hogs still going up

Consumer disposable income is high, and consumer demand for outdoor get-togethers is much higher than normal. In addition, exports are already very strong and could improve with Argentina banning exports for the next month, and restaurant re-openings are also supportive, The Hightower Report said this morning.

However, the high rate of cattle placement which USDA put at 127% on Friday is “concerning” as a heavy number which could weigh on prices during today’s session, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

For pork, the continued strong demand signals plus continued seasonal decline in supply are factors which help support prices, The Hightower Report said this morning.

“The technical picture looks strong in the hog market with the move higher into the end of the week,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The market remains in a steady downtrend in the past two weeks but a continued strong advance in pork cutout values plus news that Argentina i…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Traders expect the beef market to peak-out soon as bookings are completed for the Memorial Day holiday, The Hightower Report said this morning.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures were mixed yesterday “with some buying strength in the front end of the market,” Total Farm Marketing said. Cash markets are “m…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

  • Updated

Chinese hog prices are falling on the futures market, “trading to their lowest point since January,” Total Farm Marketing said, which is press…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News