Beef demand high, hogs still going up

Consumer disposable income is high, and consumer demand for outdoor get-togethers is much higher than normal. In addition, exports are already very strong and could improve with Argentina banning exports for the next month, and restaurant re-openings are also supportive, The Hightower Report said this morning.
However, the high rate of cattle placement which USDA put at 127% on Friday is “concerning” as a heavy number which could weigh on prices during today’s session, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
For pork, the continued strong demand signals plus continued seasonal decline in supply are factors which help support prices, The Hightower Report said this morning.
“The technical picture looks strong in the hog market with the move higher into the end of the week,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.