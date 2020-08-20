Talk that nearly 20% of all Brazilian meat plant workers have been infected with COVID-19 should boost U.S. export activities, especially given the cheap U.S. dollar, Stewart-Peterson said.
December live cattle reached a new high on Monday. Yesterday, October also closed higher but respected Monday's high, The Hightower Report said. “However, overbought RSIs and stochastics and possible divergence with the recent highs could make the bulls cautious, especially as we approach Friday afternoon's Cattle on Feed report,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
On swine health news, China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs reported that an African Swine Fever vaccine has advanced onto the next phase of testing. This vaccine is reportedly 80% effective depending on dosage, Stewart-Peterson said.
There’s more evidence this week that China's pig population is recovering which is potentially bearish long term, but it will be some time before they will be able to ween off U.S. pork, The Hightower Report said.