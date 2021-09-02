 Skip to main content
Beef demand lower, hog supply higher

Traders see slowing consumer demand for beef putting the market in a steep downtrend after last week's key reversal, The Hightower report said today.

Meanwhile, boxed beef values are still holding historically strong gains, but has been starting to trend softer, Total Farm Marketing said today.

Hog slaughter has been ramping up recently with yesterday’s being one of the largest days recently. “With weights starting to tick higher, this could bring an increased amount of pork supply into the picture,” Total Farm Marketing said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

