Beef demand, processing ‘healthy’

The slaughter volume this week in on track for another week of 660,000-plus cattle and box prices continue to rise, according to The Cattle Report. The cash market appears ready to break out of the trading range that has characterized much of this year. Beef demand is healthy and plant processing volumes seem to have stabilized.
USDA reported 45,655 metric tons of pork was sold for export during the week that ended Oct. 28. That was the largest weekly sale since May 20 as both Mexico and China booked over 15,000 metric tons, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.