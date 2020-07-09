The slow reopening of restaurants helped pressure beef prices recently. Many restaurants restocked inventory in preparation of reopening but business has been slow with the recent spike in new cases, The Hightower Report said. “With the steady flow of supply and questionable demand, the market looks vulnerable for some further weakness,” according to The Report.
However, export news for pork has been “very strong” recently and traders will monitor the weekly update today, according to The Hightower Report.