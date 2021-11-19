 Skip to main content
Beef demand remains strong

Today and Saturday should cement a large slaughter week for the nation’s beef plants, according to The Cattle Report. The cash market has broken out of the trading range that has characterized much of this year. Beef demand is healthy and plant processing volumes remain the wildcard with some transportation bottlenecks remaining a challenge for delivery of meats.

Expectations that hog prices will bottom soon has helped to keep February hogs in a strong uptrend while December hogs have consolidated, according to The Hightower Report. Until cash markets bottom however, it may be difficult for February hogs to hold on to a stiff 712 point premium to the cash market.

CropWatch Weekly Update

