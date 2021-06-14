 Skip to main content
Beef demand stays strong; pork weakening

It is a rare event that August Cattle trade at a discount to August Hogs as they did earlier this month, and it appears that the pattern has reversed, The Hightower Report said this morning. “The hog market is having a difficult time rationalizing the very high price, and there is concern that China's pork import demand could drop off for the second half of the year,” The Report said.

“Talk of the USDA looking to begin work on strengthening the enforcement of the Packers and Stockyards Act, may be helping trigger some buying optimism,” Total Farm Marketing said today. This law was designed to protect poultry and hog farmers and cattle ranchers from unfair, deceptive, and anti-competitive practices in the meat markets, TMF said.

“With the extreme overbought condition of the market, a jump in weekly average weights and a setback in pork cutout, the market looks vulnerable to at least a short-term downside correction,” The Hightower Report said today.

