Beef demand stays strong

The cattle market continues to see strong demand tone and beef prices have pushed up to the highest level since early December, according to The Hightower Report. Talk of better export demand plus the surge of higher prices plus the impact of restaurant reopenings are all seen as supportive forces.
In the hog market, more talk of very strong demand for pork has helped support of resumption of the uptrend and new contract highs, according to The Hightower Report. There has been some concern for increased disease issues in China, which could slow their expansion phase.