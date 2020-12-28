Beef demand still positive

Traders remain optimistic about beef demand improving once the vaccines are widespread, but with beef prices near their lowest levels since October, near-term demand looks soft, according to The Hightower Report. Lacking much in the way of cash market news, the hog market might find support early this morning from the signing of the COVID relief bill.
Beef slaughter numbers are not largely at variance to last year but slaughter weights remain well above prior year adding extra tonnage to the market. Demand for beef products remains strong.
Future hog production (based on last week’s Hogs & Pigs report) will be larger than expected for the second half of 2021, Allendale said.