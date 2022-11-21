 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beef export outlook stays strong

News is good for beef exports this month. Chinese customs data showed 250,000 MT of beef imports during October, which put YTD at 2.2 MMT. “That is a year over year increase of 22% for the month and 13% increase for the YTD total,” according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

Hogs start a new, shortened trading week following moves lower on Friday, said Alan Brugler of Barchat. Lean hog futures gave back $0.45 to $1.25 on Friday, China reported October a, 20.5% lighter volume than October 2021 with year to date imports 58.8% below last year’s pace, and pork cutout prices were also red on Friday, he said.

