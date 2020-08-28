Today’s weekly beef export sales were reported at 11,789 metric tons, which was 14% under last year, Allendale reported. Pork export sales last week ran 39,443 metric tons. This was 39% over last year. Sales have been over last year in eight of the past nine years. China purchased 11,216 MT this past week.
The market remains in a steady uptrend and until the pork product market turns lower, the market could see a continued uptrend in the cash market, according to The Hightower Report. Export sales seem strong enough to clear up excess supply and this has helped the market rebound off of the late July lows.