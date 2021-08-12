“October cattle closed moderately higher on the session after choppy and two-sided trade early,” the Hightower Report said. “Traders remain surprised as the beef market continues to advance but the cash market has remained steady. U.S. beef export sales for the week ending Aug. 5 came in at 13,617 tonnes for 2021 and 89 for 2022 for a total of 13,706.”
“October hogs closed moderately higher on the session even with bearish news on weekly export sales and a sluggish cash market,” the Hightower Report said. “The extreme oversold condition of the market plus the extreme discount of futures to the cash market are factors which could discourage speculative selling.”