Beef market continues uptrend

“The cattle market could be on the verge of a breakout as feeders and live cattle are trading near multi-year highs as fundamentals support the market and money flow pushes the market higher, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
The beef market remains in a solid uptrend and demand forces remain very positive, The Hightower Report, also noted this morning.
Solid gains in beef prices Tuesday are also helping add support to pork, The Hightower Report said this morning. Meanwhile, fears that African swine fever is spreading in China, and that this will significantly lower their production and support even stronger imports has helped provide support,” The Hightower Report said.