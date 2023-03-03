People are also reading…
With February's live cattle off the board, speculators have taken control. Live cattle futures made contract highs and now likely will see a downturn in March. Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 4.00 higher The supply of feeders was moderate and demand remains good to very good, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
Ideas that the beef market and the cash market remains in a steady uptrend plus talk that beef production is still coming in well below last year are factors that hjelp support, according to the Hightower Report.