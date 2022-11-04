 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beef market could ‘boogie’

December live cattle futures were able to shrug off headwinds that came from a few different directions yesterday, said Oliver Sloup of Blue Lines. The first was pressure from the outside Thursday morning, the second was a lackluster weekly export sales report. If the bulls can get back out above $151.60-152.375, “we could start to see the market boogie again,” Sloup said

Census data had 513 mln pounds of pork shipments during September. That was up 0.1% year over year as the second most for the month on record, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said. Comparatively, census data had 275.8 mln pounds of beef shipments during September. That was down 6% year over year while still the second most for the month on record, Brugler said.

