The alternative proteins or plant-based products enjoyed good support during the shortages of meat in supermarkets. As meat prices fall and processing is restored to a more normalized level, beef should re-capture some of the lost markets to these products. It will regain market share because it is a better product at a better price, according to The Cattle Report.
Trade frictions with China could intensify short-term, due to customs issues, which could lead to more meat in the U.S. for U.S. consumers to absorb