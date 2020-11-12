“The market is finding support from the very strong beef market and this points to strong consumer demand and perhaps an up trending cash market,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
As long as pork values remain stable, the market may work its way back into the recent consolidation, The Hightower Report said this morning.
“Longer-term, it will be important for China demand to remain strong or the cash market looks vulnerable to more selling pressures as the production pace picks up, The Report said.