Beef outlook may start weighing on futures

Concerns about beef prices and cash markets weighed on cattle prices Monday, limiting gains. “December cattle closed higher but well off of the highs as sluggish beef prices and cash markets helped to limit the buying,” the Hightower report said. “The buying pushed the market up to the highest level since October 25 which was also the contract high.”

“December hogs closed moderately lower on the session and the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since November 7,” the Hightower Report said. “The market has continued to trade inside of the range of November 7 ever since. Pork cutout values at midsession came in at 94.00, up $0.56 on the day.”

Breaking News