Beef outlook strong

Two trending factors contained hope for improvement for the U.S. beef industry, according to The Cattle Report. Last year set another record for beef exports at 14% of all beef sales. This occurred despite an extended period during plant shutdowns and slowdowns that beef was to high to ship for export. Periods at the end of the year saw our exports reach 25% of our beef production. The second factor will be a restoration in 2021 of full restaurant capacities as vaccinations hit arms of many citizens.
February lean hog futures finished the week up $3.40. April lean hog futures also finished the week up $1.32. These gains could be related to China announcing they will be releasing more pork reserves into the domestic marketplace ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays in February, Allendale said.