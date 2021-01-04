 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beef outlook strong

Beef outlook strong

Two trending factors contained hope for improvement for the U.S. beef industry, according to The Cattle Report. Last year set another record for beef exports at 14% of all beef sales. This occurred despite an extended period during plant shutdowns and slowdowns that beef was to high to ship for export. Periods at the end of the year saw our exports reach 25% of our beef production. The second factor will be a restoration in 2021 of full restaurant capacities as vaccinations hit arms of many citizens.

February lean hog futures finished the week up $3.40. April lean hog futures also finished the week up $1.32. These gains could be related to China announcing they will be releasing more pork reserves into the domestic marketplace ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays in February, Allendale said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

A surge higher in grain prices is pressuring feeder cattle, The Hightower Report said. “While longer-term demand factors look positive, trader…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Calls are mixed this morning as futures are supported by “firmer cash and retail values,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Front months are battlin…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

  • Updated

“Slaughter numbers should stay heavy into the first half on the year, weighing on prices,” Total Farm Marketing said. Expect calls to be mixed…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Today will likely trigger sales before we move into year end, according to The Cattle Report. Beef cuts were modestly higher indicating good C…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News