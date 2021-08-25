Beef, pork demand concerns

The beef retail market may be moving through the Labor Day buying strength and could be seasonally starting to turn lower.
“This could put a halt on the buying enthusiasm in the cattle market if the retail market starts to trend lower,” Total Farm Marketing said.
The beef market may have rallied “too far, too fast” with the run all the way to $132.85 for October cattle, but the cash market rally has also been impressive, and cash markets in relation to beef prices still look undervalued, The Hightower Report said.