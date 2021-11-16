Beef, pork markets 'sloppy'

Trade in the boxed beef markets has been sloppy, which is a concern for the bulls, The Hightower Report said. “If beef prices remain in a choppy downtrend, the market could become vulnerable to a more significant correction.”
Cash and product prices in pork have also been sloppy, The Hightower Report said, which is expected to provide stiff headwinds for the hog market in December. “Technical action remains bullish,” they said on tightening supply going into the first quarter, but cash and pork product prices are staying in a “choppy downtrend.”