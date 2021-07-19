 Skip to main content
Beef, pork shipping bottlenecks clearing

Bottleneck problem unloading container ships in China are being corrected allowing more even flows of beef and pork to return to the export market, according to The Cattle Report. In the meantime, the damage to shipping channels has been extreme. Ocean freight for containers has skyrocketed, 333% making our beef more expensive. Moreover, only 39% of the freight arrives on time.

Hogs are called steady to higher after a strong finish last week, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Additional buying support to end the week may have stemmed from the announcement of a case of African swine fever being found in Germany’s hog herd. This was the first case that was not found in only wild hogs. Germany has been very limited on the global pork market already because of the wild cases of ASF, so the price impact of the disease in an isolated domestic herd was likely limited.

