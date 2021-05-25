 Skip to main content
Beef, pork storage down from last year

The latest cold storage numbers were released, with red meat in storage “down 3% from last month and down 17% from last year,” Pattie Uhrich of CHS Hedging said. Total beef in freezers is down 6% from last month (5% on the year) while frozen pork supplies saw a 1% increase from last month, but a 26% decrease from last year.

Pressure on the cattle market is coming as data is confirming a heavy supply of cattle, Total Farm Marketing said. “This market structure will likely continue until the market sees cattle numbers tighten, or a strong push in the cash market, bringing premium into the front months.”

