Beef, pork technical data is good

For pork, the technical action remains “bullish” and both cash and pork values are in short-term uptrends, The Hightower Report said today.

Ongoing concerns about ASF in China may have been validated by the strong performance on last week’s export totals. The turn to higher carcass values may be more of a sign that buyers are back in the U.S. export market, Total Farm Marketing said today.

Ideas that the market-ready cattle supply could tighten into August, and continued talk of strong consumer beef demand are factors which add to the positive tone. August cattle closed sharply higher on the session after a slightly higher opening yesterday with that tone continuing today, The Hightower Report said today.

CropWatch Weekly Update

