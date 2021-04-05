Beef prices continue moving higher

“Beef prices continue to advance to the highest level since June and traders expect cash to trade higher again this week,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
More short-term tightness and strong demand trends are supportive to pork prices, The Hightower Report said this morning. “Traders see prices high enough to eventually expect an expansion in the U.S., and China is still an active buyer of U.S. pork even though traders expect China to back away from the U.S. market soon,” The Hightower Report said.