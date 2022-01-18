Beef prices continue rising

Boxed beef prices are increasing on considerably lighter slaughter, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
Lower cash last week was unsupportive and cash expected to be lower again this week, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Boxed beef prices are increasing on considerably lighter slaughter, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
Lower cash last week was unsupportive and cash expected to be lower again this week, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.