 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beef prices continue rising

Beef prices continue rising

Boxed beef prices are increasing on considerably lighter slaughter, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

Lower cash last week was unsupportive and cash expected to be lower again this week, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

After the “aggressive” selloff in the stock market over the past three days, a bounceback may spell good news for cattle markets, The Hightowe…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The two-day slaughter is 3,000 above last week but remains under normal and last year, according to The Cattle Report. It is becoming obvious …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

“The cattle market is still trending higher overall, but near-term, prices are challenging support levels,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The si…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News