With record high beef prices, there is plenty of incentive for packers to slaughter as many cattle as possible, The Hightower Report said. “This could help ease some of the beef tightness but should also support the cash market.”
For pork, traders see the increase in the slaughter pace from last week as a positive factor, but there is also talk that if the slaughter pace picks up in the weeks ahead, that pork cut-out values could setback some, The Hightower Report said.
On the international scene, China has suspended beef imports from four of Australia’s largest meat processors, as the trade dispute between the two countries intensify over the origin of the coronavirus pandemic, Allendale said this morning. “Some politicians in Australia say too much, they need to stop this rhetoric with China, especially criticism and speculation regarding the origin of the COVID 19 virus,” said Sam McNiven, founder at Australian beef producer, Providore Global.