The beef market has traded to its highest levels since the "Covid Rally" in late spring, and this has traders optimistic that packers will bid higher for cash live cattle this week, The Hightower Report said this morning.
“This week's stock market rally may also be encouraging to the bulls on ideas that a stronger economy will boost beef demand,” The Report said.
After a sharp, two-day rally for pork, traders may think February hogs had move too far, too fast, and consolidation may be coming, The Hightower Report said this morning.