Beef prices down steeply; hogs also bearish

Beef prices are in a steep downtrend and traders lack confidence that the cash market can rally in the very short term, The Hightower Report said today.

Analyst Christopher Swift says with box prices down $15.00 in two weeks, he believes the impacts of high interest rates are beginning to weigh on consumers spending habits on beef.

Hog numbers are well below expectations and below the low-end of trader expectations. “This was the ninth consecutive quarter of year over year declines in hog supply,” The Hightower Report said this morning.

