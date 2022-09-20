Beef prices dropping, pork prices correcting

People are also reading…
Beef prices broke to their lowest level since April of last year, The Hightower Report said, as traders hold a bearish tone, The Hightower Report said. Slaughter is up from last week and average weights are rising. Beef production is up 1.7% from a year ago.
Hog markets are trading with a “positive tilt” over the past week with a lower trend for the cash market. “December hogs experienced volatile and two-sided trade on Friday, but they ended strong and had their highest close since August 17.”