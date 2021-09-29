Beef prices high compared to seasonal averages

Continued talk of high beef prices “and the possible impact on demand” is pressuring the cattle markets at points, The Hightower Report said. “In each of the last two years, beef prices have traded near $210 during the month of October,” they said. They are currently at $299.02.
Hog markets had a “small trading range” today, The Hightower Report said. “Talk of the overbought condition and ideas that the short-term supply is enough to meet near term demand were seen as reasons to expect a pullback.”