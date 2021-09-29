 Skip to main content
Beef prices high compared to seasonal averages

Continued talk of high beef prices “and the possible impact on demand” is pressuring the cattle markets at points, The Hightower Report said. “In each of the last two years, beef prices have traded near $210 during the month of October,” they said. They are currently at $299.02.

Hog markets had a “small trading range” today, The Hightower Report said. “Talk of the overbought condition and ideas that the short-term supply is enough to meet near term demand were seen as reasons to expect a pullback.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The Cattle on Feed report was negative compared to the average pre-report estimates but is expected to have limited market affect, Patti Uhric…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are called steady to lower for today, due to weak retail values, and choppy trade likely before the Cattle on Feed report is re…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog futures are mixed this morning, but the cash market remains a concern in a lower trend, Total Farm Marketing said today.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

