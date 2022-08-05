Beef prices lower, hogs trading higher

People are also reading…
The cattle market has seen “impressive technical action” this week and traders expected stronger cash and beef markets, but beef prices are at the lowest level since July 5, and cash cattle only managed to inch higher this week, The Hightower Report said this morning.
For hogs, monthly exports represented are lower than last year at this time. However, tight near-term supply and a strong advance in the pork product market recently has supported August hogs which traded up to the highest level since March 31 this week, The Hightower Report said this morning.