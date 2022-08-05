 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beef prices lower, hogs trading higher

The cattle market has seen “impressive technical action” this week and traders expected stronger cash and beef markets, but beef prices are at the lowest level since July 5, and cash cattle only managed to inch higher this week, The Hightower Report said this morning.

For hogs, monthly exports represented are lower than last year at this time. However, tight near-term supply and a strong advance in the pork product market recently has supported August hogs which traded up to the highest level since March 31 this week, The Hightower Report said this morning.

Cattle

U.S. federally inspected beef production rises to 542m pounds for the week ending July 30 from 539m in the previous week, according to USDA es…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

Pork is still probing for seasonal peak, remaining on an uptrend with low weights, The Hightower Report said.

Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Beef supply may be peaking

Peak supplies of fed cattle may be upon us or as cattle owners hope — past us, according to The Cattle Report. Processing margins have improve…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

