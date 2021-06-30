Beef prices, pork cutouts lower

“Wholesale Boxed Beef prices continued to slide, as USDA reported Choice boxes $4.62 weaker in the AM report and Select boxes $2.50 weaker,” Barchart.com said. “USDA’s estimate for Tuesday’s FI cattle slaughter is 120,000 head. That brought the week’s running slaughter to 238,000 head, which is 1,000 head below last week.”
“Pork cutout futures have yet to bounce with the hogs midday gains,” Barchart.com said. “USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $3.41 stronger to $118.54. USDA saw Tuesday’s FI hog slaughter at 461,000 head. The week to date slaughter is then 915,000 head, which trails last week’s pace by 28,000 head.”