 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beef prices, pork cutouts lower

Beef prices, pork cutouts lower

“Wholesale Boxed Beef prices continued to slide, as USDA reported Choice boxes $4.62 weaker in the AM report and Select boxes $2.50 weaker,” Barchart.com said. “USDA’s estimate for Tuesday’s FI cattle slaughter is 120,000 head. That brought the week’s running slaughter to 238,000 head, which is 1,000 head below last week.”

“Pork cutout futures have yet to bounce with the hogs midday gains,” Barchart.com said. “USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $3.41 stronger to $118.54. USDA saw Tuesday’s FI hog slaughter at 461,000 head. The week to date slaughter is then 915,000 head, which trails last week’s pace by 28,000 head.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and steady on Select, USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News