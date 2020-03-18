Beef values have rocketed higher in recent sessions, currently trading at their highest levels since mid-November. Stewart-Peterson says this is likely due to grocery stores getting their hands on all the beef they possibly can in case the supply chain shuts off due to the spread of coronavirus. However, those prices weren't able to be seen in the futures market, as cattle turned lower again.
The Hightower Report says traders will closely monitor hog weights to see if numbers are backing up in the country. Recent price hikes for pork should boost packer margins higher. Momentum studies are rising from mid-range, which could push prices higher.