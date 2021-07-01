 Skip to main content
Beef prices stay at record levels

Despite beef prices trending lower, The Hightower Report reminded us that it is still at a record high for this time of year. “The sharp setback in the beef market over the past few weeks and a negative tilt to the cash cattle market this week could have sparked long liquidation selling, but this has not occurred.”

Hog weights are down around 8 pounds over the last three weeks, The Hightower Report noted, and is “well below the five-year average.” This indicates producers are current with marketings, they said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

