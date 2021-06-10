Beef prices stay strong, hogs heavy

‘The failure for beef prices to decline after Memorial Day holiday weekend is a supportive force,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
Average hog weights jump in period when normally declining, The Hightower Report said this morning. The jump in weights for the week is a bearish development and should be monitored closely, The Report said.
The USDA supply/demand data could be a market mover, and a strong move higher in grains today would put pressure on the feeder cattle market, TFM said today.