 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beef prices stay strong, hogs heavy

Beef prices stay strong, hogs heavy

‘The failure for beef prices to decline after Memorial Day holiday weekend is a supportive force,” The Hightower Report said this morning.

Average hog weights jump in period when normally declining, The Hightower Report said this morning. The jump in weights for the week is a bearish development and should be monitored closely, The Report said.

The USDA supply/demand data could be a market mover, and a strong move higher in grains today would put pressure on the feeder cattle market, TFM said today.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

While some contracts continue to make contract highs, yesterday’s move in October hogs “is a bearish technical development,” The Hightower Rep…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

“The market remains in a solid uptrend and into new contract highs as the continued strong advance in pork values has helped support”, The Hig…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News