Beef prices weak, but still high

Cattle markets are still dealing with weakness in the beef market, but are trading at a “record high” for this time of the year, The Hightower Report said. “Futures look vulnerable to some further long liquidation selling, but breaks should be well supported as both supply and demand fundamentals continue to carry a bullish tilt.”
“The announcement of the Chinese government looking to buy pork to fill state reserves helped support pork prices,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This action was aimed at bolstering the Chinese hog prices for the producer, and that strength carried to the oversold U.S. market.”