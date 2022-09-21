 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beef prices weakest in months

The cattle market may have moved too far, too fast, and it seems poised for at least a technical correction, The Hightower Report said today. Beef prices weak and down to lowest level since April 2021, The Report said today.

Packer profit margins in pork have improved significantly with the stability in the cash market and the jump in pork cutout values, The Hightower Report said today.

“Hog prices have risen on export optimism despite year-to-date statistics confirming that higher prices and a strong U.S. dollar have hurt pork exports this year,” CIH said in its bi-monthly report today looking at the first half of September.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

